Pallet Racking System Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2020-2026 | Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Kardex Group; Jungheinrich AG; Schaefer Group; others

The Major players profiled in this report include Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Kardex Group; Jungheinrich AG; Schaefer Group; averys.fr; Mecalux, S.A.; Nedcon B.V.; Gonvarri Material Handling; Montel Inc.; Hannibal Industries; Elite Storage Solutions; Ridg-U-Rak.; ATOX SISTEMAS DE ALMACENAJE, S.A.; AK Material Handling Systems; PROMAN s.r.o.; AR Racking; Stöcklin Logistik AG; Storage Equipment Systems, Inc; Frazier Industrial Company; ABCO Systems; among others.

Global Pallet Racking System Market: Segment Analysis

By System Type (Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking, Hybrid/Customized Racking),

Racking System Type (Selective Pallet Rack, Narrow Aisle Rack, Drive-in Rack, Push-back Rack, Gravity Flow Rack, Mezzanine, Others),

Frame Load Capacity (Up to 5 Ton, 5-15 Ton, Above 15 Ton),

Application (Cases & Boxes, Pipes & Panels, Tires, Drums & Pails, Rigid Sheets, Timber & Rolls, Trays & Crates, Others),

End-use Industry (Packaging, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Metal Processing & Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Chemical, Logistics & Warehousing, Mining, Others)

Global pallet racking system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.31% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in pallet racking system and growing demand from retail industries are the factor for the market growth.

Pallet rack is a storage aid material handling system for storing materials on pallets. Though there are many pallet racking variations, all styles make it possible to store palletized materials in multi-level horizontal rows. Some of the common types of racking system are selective pallet rack, drive in rack, gravity flow rack, mezzanine, drive in rack and narrow aisle rack. They are widely used in application such as cases & boxes, drums & pails, rigid sheets, timber & rolls, and trays & crates.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand from food and beverage industry will also accelerate the market demand

Rising prevalence for stand-alone sub system is another factor surging the growth of this market

Growth in 3PLs Market will also uplift the market demand in the forecast period

High investment cost will hamper the market growth is the major factor restricting the market growth in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

In September 2018, ABCO Systems announced the launch of their new ABCO Racking Estimator app. This new app is specially designed for construction planners, architect, warehouse managers, and commercial realtors. This app will help the user to easily determine the potential building storage capacity dependent on design measurements and customer requirements. This launch will help the company to enhance efficiency in their operations

In May 2016, Flexi Warehouse systems announced the launch of their new pallet rack and sprinkler reconfiguration service. This distinctive low-cost fixed rack reconfiguration and new storage rack service, consumers can delegate the entire project to Flexi Warehouse Systems, which provides a guaranteed timeline and detailed project schedule for each warehouse conversion

