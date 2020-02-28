Panic Disorders Market – Sophisticated Future Development 2025



Global Panic Disorders Market: Snapshot

Panic disorders, also known as anxiety disorder deals with recurrent and unexpected panic attacks. These attacks are sudden and can affect the health of a person on a serious note if untreated. As a result, several drugs and therapeutics have been introduced in order to treat patients suffering from panic disorders across the globe. The rising demand for effective drugs and the rising awareness regarding its availability of therapeutics are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global panic disorder market in the next few years. The hectic lifestyle and the rising work pressure are some of the common causes resulting in panic disorders across the globe.

The leading players in the global panic disorders market are focusing on creating an awareness among people regarding this condition and the several effects if not properly treated are expected to encourage the market’s growth in the coming years. In addition, the increasing emphasis of players on development of new product and research and development activities is likely to generate lucrative and promising growth opportunities for key players operating in the global panic disorders market. The rising preference of patients on spending significantly towards healthcare expenses is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

With a substantial rise in the competitive level, the market players are expected to witness high growth. The expansion of the product portfolio and the rising demand from developed economies are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global panic disorders market in the next few years. Moreover, the marketing strategies adopted by the players and the enhancement of the distribution network are some of the important aspects expected to augment global panic disorders market in the near future.

Global Panic Disorders Market: Overview

The increasing number of drugs in the clinical trials and the effective therapeutics available across the globe are propelling the global panic disorders market. The rising number of cases owing to the hectic lifestyle is one of the major factors boosting the cases of panic disorders. Nonetheless, with the rising focus of leading players on the expansion of the product portfolio, the market is likely to witness high growth in the next few years.

The research report on the global panic disorders market provides a comprehensive analysis, focusing on the latest trends, growth prospects, and opportunities. With the help of primary and secondary data, the research study throws light on the leading segments and regions of the global panic disorders market. Furthermore, an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market has been presented to guide the new entrants of the market.

Global Panic Disorders Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising prevalence of anxiety and mental disorders, the rising awareness regarding the disorders, and the availability of effective treatment options are some of the vital factors that are estimated to fuel the growth of the global panic disorders market throughout the forecast period. The rising initiatives being taken by the leading players to create an understanding among consumers is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness, especially in underdeveloped and developing economies regarding the severity of these disorders if not treated is one of the key factors likely to restrict the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Nonetheless, at present, several drugs are in different phases of clinical trials, which are expected to be commercialized soon are projected to encourage the growth of the market.

Global Panic Disorders Market: Region-wise Outlook

Among the key regional segments, North America is predicted to lead the global panic disorders market and hold a massive share in the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of players and the growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of effective therapeutics for panic disorders. Furthermore, Europe is expected to remain in the second position throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth in the near future, thanks to the untapped lucrative opportunities for the key players. In addition, the rising purchasing capacity of consumers is expected to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. India and China are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the panic disorders market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for panic disorders is highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in it. Some of the key players in the market are H. Lundbeck A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Actavis plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Pfizer, Inc.

