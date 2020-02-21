Paper Edge Protectors Market: How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement | Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Paper Edge Protectors Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; N.A.L. Company, Inc.; Primapack SAE; Cascades inc.; Litco International, Inc.; Kunert Gruppe; RAJAPACK Ltd; Pratt Industries, Inc.; Eltete TPM Oy; Napco National; Pacfort; Angleboard UK; Staples, Inc.; Vpk Packaging Group; Signode Industrial Group LLC; Romiley Board Mill; TUBEMBAL among others.

Global paper edge protectors market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In February 2019, Vpk Packaging Group announced that they had agreed to acquire Corenso’s European and Chinese business operations relating to coreboard, tubes and cores applicable in a wide-range of applications. This acquisition significantly expands the capabilities for processing and milling expertise for Vpk while enhancing the presence of the company in these particular regions

Paper Edge Protectors Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material Type (SBS, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Recycled Paperboard), Product (Angular Paper Edge Protectors, Round Paper Edge Protectors), End-Use Industry (Logistics & Transportation, Warehousing, Manufacturing, Home-Infusion), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Paper edge protectors are packaging products developed to protect the primary packaging’s corners and edges from tearing or sustaining any negative impacts. These protectors enhance the shock resistance; tear resistance and protective capabilities of packaging. These protectors also enhances the levels of sustainability of contents and packaging as it improves the reusable capabilities of these products

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the levels of industrial and urbanization worldwide giving rise to market growth

Increasing levels of consumption for beverage products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Environment-friendly and cost-effective nature of these products will also uplift the market growth

Increasing awareness regarding the negative impacts associated with plastic consumption is expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of competition and tough business practices prevalent throughout the industry is one of the major factor restricting the market growth

Volatility in the process of raw materials can hamper the market growth

