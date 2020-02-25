Parasol Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026 | GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG
Parasol Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight
Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Parasol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Parasol Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Parasol market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Parasol Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG, IASO, JANUS et Cie, MakMax (Taiyo), MANUTTI, MDT]. Parasol Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Parasol market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
The global Parasol market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Parasol market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The additional global Parasol market study also imparts essential industry frameworks along with key development methods and policies. The company sold its Parasol last year, which also affected Y-O-Y growth situations from 2020 to 2026.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Parasol Market Report :
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
This report covers leading companies associated in Parasol market:
GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG, IASO, JANUS et Cie, MakMax (Taiyo), MANUTTI, MDT
The report can answer the following questions:
– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Parasol industry.
– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Parasol industry.
– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Parasol industry.
– Different types and applications of Parasol industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Parasol industry.
– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Parasol industry.
– SWOT analysis of Parasol industry.
– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Parasol industry.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Automatic Parasol
Artistic Parasol
Personal Parasol
Other
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Personal Use
Commercial
Parasol Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
Research Methodology
Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Parasol markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Parasol market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Parasol market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Parasol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Automatic Parasol
1.3.3 Artistic Parasol
1.3.4 Personal Parasol
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Parasol Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Personal Use
1.4.3 Commercial
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Parasol Market Size
2.1.1 Global Parasol Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Parasol Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Parasol Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Parasol Sales by Regions 2013-2018
2.2.2 Global Parasol Revenue by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Parasol Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Parasol Sales by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.1.2 Parasol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Parasol Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Parasol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Parasol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Parasol Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Parasol Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Parasol Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Parasol Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Automatic Parasol Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Artistic Parasol Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.3 Personal Parasol Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Parasol Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Parasol Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Parasol Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Parasol Sales by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Parasol Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Parasol Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Parasol Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Parasol Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Parasol Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Parasol Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
6.4.5 Mexico
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Parasol Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Parasol Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Parasol Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Parasol Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Parasol Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Parasol Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 UK
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Parasol Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Parasol Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Parasol Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Parasol Breakdown Data by Countries
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Parasol Sales by Countries
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Parasol Revenue by Countries
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Indonesia
8.4.9 Malaysia
8.4.10 Philippines
8.4.11 Thailand
8.4.12 Vietnam
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Parasol Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Central & South America Parasol Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Central & South America Parasol Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Central & South America Parasol Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Central & South America Parasol Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Central & South America Parasol Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Brazil
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Parasol Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Parasol Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Parasol Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 GCC Countries
10.3.4 Egypt
10.3.5 South Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 GAGGIO srl
11.1.1 GAGGIO srl Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.1.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.1.5 GAGGIO srl Recent Development
11.2 Garden Art
11.2.1 Garden Art Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.2.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.2.5 Garden Art Recent Development
11.3 GLATZ AG
11.3.1 GLATZ AG Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.3.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.3.5 GLATZ AG Recent Development
11.4 IASO
11.4.1 IASO Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.4.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.4.5 IASO Recent Development
11.5 JANUS et Cie
11.5.1 JANUS et Cie Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.5.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.5.5 JANUS et Cie Recent Development
11.6 MakMax (Taiyo)
11.6.1 MakMax (Taiyo) Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.6.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.6.5 MakMax (Taiyo) Recent Development
11.7 MANUTTI
11.7.1 MANUTTI Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.7.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.7.5 MANUTTI Recent Development
11.8 MDT
11.8.1 MDT Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Parasol
11.8.4 Parasol Product Introduction
11.8.5 MDT Recent Development
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Parasol Sales Channels
12.2.2 Parasol Distributors
12.3 Parasol Customers
13 Market Forecast
13.1 Global Parasol Sales and Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
13.2 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Type
13.3 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Application
13.4 Parasol Forecast by Regions
13.4.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.4.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.5 North America Market Forecast
13.5.1 North America Parasol Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.5.2 United States
13.5.3 Canada
13.5.4 Mexico
13.6 Europe Market Forecast
13.6.1 Europe Parasol Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.6.2 Germany
13.6.3 France
13.6.4 UK
13.6.5 Italy
13.6.6 Russia
13.7 Asia Pacific Market Forecast
13.7.1 Asia Pacific Parasol Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.7.2 China
13.7.3 Japan
13.7.4 Korea
13.7.5 India
13.7.6 Australia
13.7.7 Indonesia
13.7.8 Thailand
13.7.9 Malaysia
13.7.10 Philippines
13.7.11 Vietnam
13.8 Central & South America Market Forecast
13.8.1 Central & South America Parasol Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.8.2 Brazil
13.9 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.9.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.9.2 GCC Countries
13.9.3 Egypt
13.9.4 South Africa
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
