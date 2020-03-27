Parietal Cell Antibodies Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through 2019 – 2029

Parietal cell antibodies refer to the autoantibodies, which are produced by the immune system and mistakenly target the specialized cell of the stomach. The parietal cell antibodies test is used to diagnose pernicious anemia. Pernicious anemia is an autoimmune condition, in which the immune system targets its own tissues and plays an important role in the development of antibodies.

The common symptoms observed in the case of pernicious anemia include pale complexion, weakness, fatigue, numbness in feet etc. The parietal cell antibodies kits are also used to diagnose autoimmune gastritis. Autoantibodies for the antigens of gastric parietal cell develops with a high speed in the patient.

The parietal cell antibodies test is positive when there is a decreased level of vitamin B12 level present and increased levels of methylmalonic acid & homocysteine. The parietal cell antibodies, is not a frequently used test, and this can decrease the growth of parietal cell antibodies market.

This test is not as specific as intrinsic factor antibody test. There are two types of kits, which are used to perform parietal cell antibody test. The two kits for the test are parietal cell antibodies Elisa kits and immunofluoroscent antibody (IFA) kits.

Increasing prevalence of pernicious anemia, is one of the important factor, driving the growth of global parietal cell antibodies market. Increasing number of diagnostic laboratories, is another major factor, which can be responsible for the growth of global parietal antibodies market.

Parietal cell antibodies. Other various factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, easy availability of parietal cell antibody kits etc. can be responsible for the growth of parietal cell antibodies market.

There are a few factors, which can hinder the growth of parietal cell antibodies market. High price of parietal cell antibodies, is expected to hinder the growth of parietal antibodies market. Other factors such as less awareness of the parietal cell antibody test, in some of the developing regions, is expected to hinder the overall growth of parietal cell antibodies market.

The global parietal cell antibodies market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Parietal Cell Antibodies Elisa Kits Immunofluoroscent Antibody (IFA) Kits



Segmentation by Application Type Research and Developmental Activities Diagnosis of pernicious anemia



Segmentation by End users Hospitals Research Centers Academic & Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories



On the basis of product type, the parietal cell antibodies market has been segmented into parietal cell antibodies Elisa kits and immunofluoroscent antibody kits. Parietal cell antibodies Elisa kits are expected to hold a large revenue share in the parietal cell antibodies market.

On the basis of application, the parietal cell antibodies market has been segmented into research and developmental activities and diagnosis of pernicious anemia. Diagnosis of pernicious anemia is the main application of parietal cell antibodies market.

Based on the end user, the parietal cell antibodies market has been segmented into hospitals, research centers, academic and research institutes and diagnostic laboratories. Diagnostic laboratories is the major segment of parietal cell antibodies market and is expected to hold a large revenue share in the overall market.

Geographically, global parietal cell antibodies market is segmented into several key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global parietal cell antibodies market due to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced healthcare technologies.

Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global parietal cell antibodies market because of the increasing population. Asia pacific can show high growth of parietal cell antibodies market in the forecast period, because of the increasing healthcare awareness among the people.

Global parietal cell antibodies market has few key players .Some of the players identified in the global Parietal Cell Antibodies market are Bio Diagnostics Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Merck & Co., Trinity Biotech etc.

