Parking Systems Market Demand, Trends, Revenue, and Forecast to 2022

The scarcity of parking spaces has become a worldwide problem mainly due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road. Parking concerns are increasing at an incredible speed. In the light of this, Parking Reservation Systems have emerged as the state of art parking solutions which provide real-time updates about the available parking spaces to the users. Apart from less traffic cramming, parking reservation system also reduces the wastage of fuel and provides extra security and manning for the vehicles.

Parking management systems have witnessed a substantial amount of change by introducing cashless payments, real-time parking space information, parking sensors etc. This has helped in the rapid growth of smart parking management solutions increasing their demands globally.

End-user/Technology

Further, the demand for parking reservation system is expected to increase in transportation, due to traffic congestion and has now diversified to retail, government & municipalities sectors.

The mobile applications of parking reservation systems are growing at a faster rate. The parking slots can be reserved easily and effectively since it involves the use of GSM, GPS, and smartphone technologies through which. The increasing adoption of smartphones has enabled access to travel time, speed data, and origin-destination information.

Market Dynamics

The major growth drivers for this market include rising disposable income among consumers, along with increasing global population and rising need for smart city projects. The major challenge for this market is the proper parking technology execution with zero error and truck congestion.

Market Segmentation

Parking Reservation System Market by Device

Meters

Automated Gates

DVRs and Surveillance Cameras

Ultrasound Occupancy Sensors

Others

Parking Reservation System Market by Solution

Valet Parking Management Solution

Surveillance & Security

Revenue Management

Slot management

Access Control

Others

Parking Reservation System Market By Industry

Education

Government Bodies

Healthcare

Commercial Parks

Retail

Transportation

Others

Parking Reservation System Market By Software

Payment Software

Information System

Parking Reservation System Market By Service

Customization & Deployment Model

Support & Maintenance Services

Parking Reservation System Market By Geography

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Developed countries such as Germany and the U.S are heavily investing in the implementation of parking reservation system for heavy vehicles like trucks.The market for parking reservation system is expected to get a boost with the adoption of smart parking system in developed countries. India and China are expected to be a potential market for parking reservation system market in the future. However, a slower adoption rate of parking reservation system in developing countries is expected to pose a challenge for this market in coming years.

Opportunities

The increasing usage of mobile-based parking reservation apps by smartphone users offer a promising growth prospect for the technology vendors,cloud-based service providers, and system integrators. Thus, technological advancements have created ample growth opportunities in the field of parking reservation.

Key players in this market are:

TCS International Inc,

Complus Data Innovations, Inc.

Energy Development Corporation

Group Techna, Inc.

Siemens AG

Passport Parking

3M Company

Amano Corporation, LLC

Affiliated Computer Services

HCL Technologies Ltd.

