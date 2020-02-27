Patch Management Market Trends, Key-Players, Application, Share, Revenue, Growth-Analysis & Forecast 2026
Market Overview
The global Patch Management market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising need for compliance with regulatory requirements and increases in instances and complexity of security breaches due to insider and outsider threats.
Patch management is the process that helps acquire, test and install multiple patches (code changes) on existing applications and software tools on a computer, enabling systems to stay updated on existing patches and determining which patches are the appropriate ones. Therefore, increasing deployment of third-party applications is one of the key factors which will drive the growth of global patch management market over the forecast period.
The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Patch Management market. The market has been segmented based on region, deployment, component, and vertical.
Global Patch Management Market Value (USD Bn), 2018-2026
Market Dynamics
The global Patch Management market growth is primarily driven by a rise in the adoption of cloud solutions. As the cloud computing market continues to grow, enterprises are exploring different cloud models in search of the right balance of functionality, flexibility, and investment protection. Moreover, hybrid cloud lets organizations provision, use, and manage IT resources across their on-site data center and a compatible public cloud. The demand for public cloud solutions is rising, and this translates to growing opportunities for market players.
Moreover, rising security concerns and an increase in number of cyber attacks is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. According to FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Internet-enabled theft, fraud, and exploitation remain pervasive and were responsible for a staggering $2.7 billion in financial losses in 2018.
Number of Complaints (Cyber-Enabled Crimes)
Therefore, rising number cyber-attacks globally will force various organizations to regularly fix bugs and use patch management to reduce the number of vulnerabilities of their software’s and application. Hence, driving the global patch management market.
Market Segmentation
By deployment, the global Patch Management market is segmented into On-premise and cloud. In 2018, On-premise deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. On-premises deployment widely used in verticals like BFSI, and government and defense; mainly to secure sensitive data, financial records, accounting information, and money transfers. On-Premise deployment is a traditional approach to implement patch management solutions across enterprises. The organizations where user credentials are critical for business operations would prefer the on-premises deployment, as it provides them with the flexibility to control their IT systems. However, cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at an exponential rate, mainly due to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions.
Global Patch Management Market, By Deployment, 2018, (% share)
By vertical, the global Patch Management market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and defense, Education, and Others. In 2018, BFSI vertical accounted for the majority share in the market. The BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical, as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private financial data. The enterprises in BFSI are demanding for security policy management solutions to ensure irreversible security. Moreover, BFSI vertical is the most regulated, as it has to comply with many security requirements.
Regional Analysis
By geography, the global Patch Management market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in the global market over the forecast period.
In Europe, patch management market is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The European countries have formed a regulatory body named ENISA, which has been working to make Europe cyber secure. Moreover, awareness regarding the benefits of patching, coupled with an increase in the number of applications and Operating System (OS), has led to the widespread acceptance of patch management solutions.
Global Patch Management Market, by Region, 2018, (% share)
APAC Patch Management market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Countries like Singapore, which has seen ICT infrastructure as a key enabler in boosting the overall competitiveness in the region, based on creating new industries and new businesses, thereby encouraging economic growth.
Competitive Analysis
Global Patch Management Market is moderately concentrated with the presence of global and regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.
Some major players in the market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Symantec, Micro Focus, ITarian, ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), ConnectWise, Avast, Automox, GFI Languard Software, Chef Software, SysAid Technologies, and among others.
Copitative Landscpae
