Patient flow management market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2025 | McKesson, Care Logistics, Epic Systems, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient flow management market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Component and Delivery Mode. The global patient flow management market is expected to grow from US$ 452.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient flow management market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003067/

Key factors driving the market are rising adoption of patient centric approach by healthcare providers in the region and shortage of nursing and physician staff. However, lack of skilled IT professionals to develop these solutions and risks associated with cyber-threats with the use of these management solutions leading to data breach are anticipated to be the factors restraining the market growth.

Global patient flow management market, based on the product was segmented into standalone and integrated systems. In 2017, the standalone segment held a largest market share of 68.4% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the existing large use of standalone systems as these systems are can easily be monitored as well as offers freedom of complete access to all facets. However, the integrated segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 22.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The major players operating in the global patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies among others. The market players are indulged into development and introduction of new products and services in the market to sustain their significance. For instance, in April 2016, Care Logistics announced the availability of the Target LOS Tool. The tool is a web based program that assists hospital admissions staff quickly and easily allocate correct patient DRGs and lengths-of-stay targets, helping ensure appropriate care and reimbursements. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global patient flow management market as follows:

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Type

Real-time locating systems

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Consulting Services

Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud Base

On-Premise

Web-Based

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003067/

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Patient flow management market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]