Payment Security Software Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Payment Security Software Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Payment Security Software industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Payment Security Software as well as some small players.

Market: Competitive Analysis

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix has also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., CA, Inc., Trend Micro, Gemalto, TNS Inc., HCL Technologies, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., and Thales e-Security.

The global payment security software market is segmented as below:

By Solution

Software Firewalls Anti-virus/anti malware Intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS) Data encryption Tokenization Multi-factor authentication Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Others

Services

By Mode of Payment

Mobile payment security software

Point-of-Sale (PoS) systems and security

Online payment security software

By End-use

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



