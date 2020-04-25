“PCB & PCBA Market Size | Know About Major Companies |Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group…”
The report on the global PCB & PCBA market is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global PCB & PCBA market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.
PCB & PCBA Market Insight:
PCB & PCBA industry is highly fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, United States and China. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 48.01% of the total output of global PCB & PCBA in 2017. Nippon Mektron is the world leading manufacturer in global PCB & PCBA market with the market share of 4.12%, in terms of revenue.
The PCB & PCBA market was valued at US$ 67770 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 84690 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PCB & PCBA.
As part of geographic analysis of the global PCB & PCBA market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.
Market Segments Covered:
Segment by Type, the PCB & PCBA market is segmented into
Rigid 1-2Sided
Standard Multilayer
HDI/Microvia/Build-Up
IC Substrate
Flexible Circuits
Rigid Flex
Others
Segment by Application, the PCB & PCBA market is segmented into
Consumer electronics
Computer
Communications
Industrial/Medical
Automotive
Military/Aerospace
Others
The major vendors covered:
Nippon Mektron
Unimicron
SEMCO
Young Poong Group
Ibiden
ZDT
Tripod
TTM
SEI
Daeduck Group
HannStar Board (GBM)
Viasystems
Nanya PCB
CMK Corporation
Shinko Electric Ind
Compeq
AT&S
Kingboard
Ellington
Junda Electronic
CCTC
Redboard
Wuzhou Group
Kinwong
Aoshikang
Shennan Circuits
Regions Covered in the Global PCB & PCBA Market:
– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
– South America (Brazil etc.)
– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global PCB & PCBA market
– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global PCB & PCBA market
– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
The scope of the Report:
The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global PCB & PCBA market with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global PCB & PCBA market.
