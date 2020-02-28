Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Segment, Top Key Players and Industry Demand Analysis by 2026
Market Overview
The global Printed Electronics market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over XX% during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for consumer & wearable electronics all around the world will drive the market for printed electronics in the forecast period.
Printed electronics is an all-encompassing term for the printing method used to create electronic devices by printing on a variety of substrates. Originally, printed electronics related to organic or plastic electronics that use one or more inks made of carbon-based compounds. As demand for wearable devices and thinner electronics expands, printed electronics are being used to form flexible keyboards, antennas, electronic skin patches, and more.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4115386
The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Printed Electronics market. The global Printed Electronics market has been segmented based on Materials, Application, and Region.
Market Dynamics
The global Printed Electronics Market is primarily driven by the use of flexible electronics widely in consumer electronics like TV, mobile phones, tablets, and others. The growing disposable income of people all around the world is the major reason for the rise in the sales of consumer electronics. Particularly increasing smart devices (like mobile phones, smartwatches, smart cameras, and others) penetration across the globe will be the major driver of printed electronics market in the forecast period.
However, complexity in the manufacturing process of the printed electronics circuit and the technology is still in development for a better version, and these are some hindrances that will hamper the growth of Printed Electronics market.
Market Segmentation
By Materials, the global Printed Electronics Market is segmented into Inks and Substrate. The substrate has a significant share in the Printed Electronics market due to rising demand for flexible electronics. Substrates can include Corrugated board, Paper, Laminates, Film, and Foils. Inks also include Water-based, Solvent-based, Ultraviolet & electron beam and Oil-based. Based on the application and type of substrate used the ink is selected for printing for better results. It is expected that Substrate market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
By Application, the global Printed Electronics Market is segmented into Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others. Display have higher dominance in the application of Printed Electronics as they are mainly used in consumer electronic products such as wearables and mobile devices. However, due to the rise in the consumer electronics and IoT devices the sensors segment will be growing with higher CAGR for the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
By geography, the global Printed Electronics Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
APAC holds the largest market share for printed electronics due to the high demand from countries like India, Japan, and China because of the growing market of wearable and consumer electronics in the region. Moreover, the high demand for electronics like mobile, tablets is also driving the market for the region — the 3D antenna printing gaining traction which are saving space and reducing turnaround time for mobile manufacturers. Hence, there is a rise in the production of electronics in countries like India. For instance, according to the Indian Cellular Association (ICA), the annual production of mobile phones within the country has increased from 3 million devices in 2014 to 11 million devices in 2017. India now accounts for 11 percent of global mobile production, which was only 3 percent in 2014.
However, North America is after APAC in terms of the market share of Printed Electronics Market due to increase in demand for printed electronics in the healthcare sector. The rise in investments in healthcare is one of the sectors which has continuous advancements in the region. For instance, Investors continue to have a strong appetite for digital health, with investment in the sector totaling $4.2 billion across 180 deals through the first half of 2019. If this pace holds steady, the sector is on track to raise $8.4 billion in 2019 and could top 2018’s record-breaking annual funding total of $8.2 billion.
Competitive Analysis
Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Printed Electronics Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Samsung, LG, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Agfa-Gevaert, and Molex. Other key players in the market include Nissha USA, Dupont, BASF, Novacentrix, and E Ink Holdings.
Why Purchase the Report?
Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.
Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.
Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players
Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence
Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region
Highlights of the competitive landscape
Target Audience:
Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
Service Providers/ Buyers
Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
Research Professionals
Emerging Companies
Manufacturers
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/printed-electronics-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026
Table of Contents
Global Printed Electronics Market Methodology and Scope
Research Methodology
Research Objective and Scope of the Report
Global Printed Electronics Market– Market Definition and Overview
Global Printed Electronics Market– Executive Summary
Market Snippet by Materials
Market Snippet by Application
Market Snippet by Region
Global Printed Electronics Market Dynamics
Market Impacting Factors
Drivers
The rise in Applications of Printed Electronics in IoT and wearables
Restraints
Complexity in the manufacturing process
Impact Analysis
Opportunities
Global Printed Electronics Market– Industry Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Global Printed Electronics Market– By Materials
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Materials
Market Attractiveness Index, By Materials
Substrate*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Inks
Global Printed Electronics Market– By Application
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Attractiveness Index, By Application
Display*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Sensors
Photovoltaics
Battery
Others?
Global Printed Electronics Market– By Region
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
North America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Materials
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Materials
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
South America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Materials
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Materials
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Materials
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Global Printed Electronics Market – Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario
Market Positioning/Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
Global Printed Electronics Market – Company Profiles
Samsung*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Description
Key Highlights
Financial Overview
LG
Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)
Agfa-Gevaert
Molex
Nissha Usa
Dupont
BASF
Novacentrix
E Ink Holdings (** List not exhaustive)
Global Printed Electronics Market– Premium Insights
Global Printed Electronics Market– DataM
Appendix
About Us and Services
Contact Us
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4115386
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155