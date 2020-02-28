Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Segment, Top Key Players and Industry Demand Analysis by 2026

Market Overview

The global Printed Electronics market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over XX% during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for consumer & wearable electronics all around the world will drive the market for printed electronics in the forecast period.

Printed electronics is an all-encompassing term for the printing method used to create electronic devices by printing on a variety of substrates. Originally, printed electronics related to organic or plastic electronics that use one or more inks made of carbon-based compounds. As demand for wearable devices and thinner electronics expands, printed electronics are being used to form flexible keyboards, antennas, electronic skin patches, and more.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Printed Electronics market. The global Printed Electronics market has been segmented based on Materials, Application, and Region.

Market Dynamics

The global Printed Electronics Market is primarily driven by the use of flexible electronics widely in consumer electronics like TV, mobile phones, tablets, and others. The growing disposable income of people all around the world is the major reason for the rise in the sales of consumer electronics. Particularly increasing smart devices (like mobile phones, smartwatches, smart cameras, and others) penetration across the globe will be the major driver of printed electronics market in the forecast period.

However, complexity in the manufacturing process of the printed electronics circuit and the technology is still in development for a better version, and these are some hindrances that will hamper the growth of Printed Electronics market.

Market Segmentation

By Materials, the global Printed Electronics Market is segmented into Inks and Substrate. The substrate has a significant share in the Printed Electronics market due to rising demand for flexible electronics. Substrates can include Corrugated board, Paper, Laminates, Film, and Foils. Inks also include Water-based, Solvent-based, Ultraviolet & electron beam and Oil-based. Based on the application and type of substrate used the ink is selected for printing for better results. It is expected that Substrate market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.

By Application, the global Printed Electronics Market is segmented into Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others. Display have higher dominance in the application of Printed Electronics as they are mainly used in consumer electronic products such as wearables and mobile devices. However, due to the rise in the consumer electronics and IoT devices the sensors segment will be growing with higher CAGR for the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Printed Electronics Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

APAC holds the largest market share for printed electronics due to the high demand from countries like India, Japan, and China because of the growing market of wearable and consumer electronics in the region. Moreover, the high demand for electronics like mobile, tablets is also driving the market for the region — the 3D antenna printing gaining traction which are saving space and reducing turnaround time for mobile manufacturers. Hence, there is a rise in the production of electronics in countries like India. For instance, according to the Indian Cellular Association (ICA), the annual production of mobile phones within the country has increased from 3 million devices in 2014 to 11 million devices in 2017. India now accounts for 11 percent of global mobile production, which was only 3 percent in 2014.

However, North America is after APAC in terms of the market share of Printed Electronics Market due to increase in demand for printed electronics in the healthcare sector. The rise in investments in healthcare is one of the sectors which has continuous advancements in the region. For instance, Investors continue to have a strong appetite for digital health, with investment in the sector totaling $4.2 billion across 180 deals through the first half of 2019. If this pace holds steady, the sector is on track to raise $8.4 billion in 2019 and could top 2018’s record-breaking annual funding total of $8.2 billion.

Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Printed Electronics Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Samsung, LG, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Agfa-Gevaert, and Molex. Other key players in the market include Nissha USA, Dupont, BASF, Novacentrix, and E Ink Holdings.

