Pea Starch Market 2020 with Recent Trends, Revenue, Demand and Top Manufactures- Emsland Group, Roquette Frères, Vestkorn Milling AS, COSUCRA, Meelunie B.V

Pea Starch market analysis report works best for systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the industry with an excellent market research report. The analysis of this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This unique and excellent business document has been formulated by a team of keen analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters who work strictly towards it. The report is very beneficial for industry to reveal the best market opportunities and look after important information to efficiently reach towards the success.

With increasing application of pea starch in a number of industries with adoption of it in production of ethanol, and increased production of pea; global pea starch market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 90.02 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 169.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.20%.

Global Pea Starch Market, By Grade (Food, Feed, Industrial), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pet Food, Industrial), Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film Forming, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Pea Starch Market

Pea starch is the white powder which is neutral in taste as well as in colour. Pea starch is used as thickening agents or as a substitute for gelatine, as it is a rich source of amylose. It has the capability of higher gelatinization temperature, formation of gel quickly. These traits impact the applications of pea starch positively and are demanded from a number of food products manufacturers

Top Key Players:

Emsland Group,

Roquette Frères,

Vestkorn Milling AS,

COSUCRA,

Meelunie B.V.,

Parrish and Heimbecker Limited,

Puris,

Axiom Foods Inc.,

The Scoular Company,

Shandong Jianyuan Group,

AGT Food and Ingredients,

Dakota Dry Bean,

Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd.,

American Key Food Products,

Parrheim Foods,

Euroduna International GmbH,

AM Nutrition,

SMS Corporation,

Cargill Incorporated.

Market Drivers:

Integrated application and adoption of pea starch in the production of ethanol is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand of pea starch from a number of applicable industries and increased production of pea is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Retrogradation effects impacting the properties and characteristics of pea starch is expected to restrain the market growth

Varied regulations and standards pertaining to the different authorities of the regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Roquette Frères announced that construction had been initiated for the pea-protein manufacturing plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada. The manufacturing plant is aimed at expanding the production capacity to meet the increasing worldwide demand for pea starch.

In June 2018, COSUCRA announced the launch of its new spray dryer and production line for pea protein and starch, expanding the processing and production capabilities of the company significantly.

Market Segmentations:

Global Pea Starch Market is segmented on the basis of

Grade

Application

Function

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Grade

Food

Feed

Industrial

By Application

Food & Beverages

Feed

Pet Food

Industrial

By Function

Binding & Thickening

Gelling

Texturizing

Film Forming

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Pea Starch Market

Global Pea Starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Pea Starch market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

