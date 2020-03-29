Pectin MARKET 2019 REVENUE, INDUSTRY GROWING DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2030

Pectin Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Pectin market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Pectin is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Pectin market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Pectin market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Pectin market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Pectin industry.

The Research projects that the Pectin market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Increasing demand for packaged and convenience food and beverages is driving the growth of the beverages segment in the global pectin market to a significant extent. Pectin is used as an ingredient in various processed and convenience beverage products such as non-alcoholic drinks and ready-to-drink products. Demand for such beverages is increasing owing to busy lifestyle and changing eating patterns among consumers in the global market. The impact of these factors is high currently and is expected to remain high for the next few years.

Beverages segment in the MEA pectin market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period

Expansion of the beverages industry in North America is expected to contribute significantly to the increasing demand for pectin in the North America pectin market. Being a stabiliser, pectin has found wide usage in enhancing the pulp stability in juice based drinks. The beverages segment is expected to account for a revenue share of more than 10% in 2026 in the North America pectin market, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Pectin is a high-value functional ingredient used as a gelling agent and stabiliser in beverages. Demand for pectin by beverage manufacturers for the stabilisation of low-pH dairy drinks, fermented beverages, fruit juices etc. is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period in the North America pectin market. The beverages segment in the APEJ pectin market was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 10 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

The MEA region has witnessed a strong transition from consumers switching towards healthier beverage options to support a healthy lifestyle. As a result, beverage manufacturers in the region are increasingly focussing on developing healthful drinks, while ensuring that all primary virtues of naturalness and hydration of beverages are maintained. This is anticipated to boost the demand for and consumption of pectin in the beverages industry in the MEA pectin market. The beverages segment in the MEA pectin market is anticipated to be valued at more than US$ 15 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

