Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market Remarkable growth by 2025 | Airbnb Inc, Flipkey, Inc, HomeAway, Inc, Roomorama, Housetrip Limited

The Peer-To-Peer Accommodation industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Airbnb Inc, Flipkey, Inc, HomeAway, Inc, Roomorama, Housetrip Limited, Wimdu, Lifealike Limited, HomeExchange.com, Couchsurfing International Inc, MytwinPlace.

Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market to reach USD xxx billion by 2025.

Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, the tourism sector is currently dealing with the impacts of collaborative consumption with tourists vastly utilizing peer-to-peer services which includes Airbnb and Uber. The Peer-To-Peer accommodation market is on the surging trend in both the developed and developing countries across the globe. The Peer-to-Peer accommodation market is mainly driven owing to Surging connectivity facilitated precisely by online social network platforms offers the individuals to share access to their houses, products, rooms and services for a fee or other compensation. For Example: In the year 2015, Airbnb organization served around more than 25 million consumers, resulting into offering accommodation in more than 34000 cities across the globe which is further impacting the growth and development of peer-to-peer accommodation market. On the basis of segmentation, the Peer-to-Peer accommodation market has been segmented into Type of accommodation and Application. A large number of individuals or consumers are opting for P2P accommodation precisely in the hospitality and tourism industries. On the Basis of geography, the Peer-to-Peer accommodation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. The Europe region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to escalating trade & commerce activities along with rising tourism sector mainly in the countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and others.

The regional analysis of Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The qualitative research report on 'Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market' covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The in-depth information by segments of the Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market:

Key players: Airbnb Inc, Flipkey, Inc, HomeAway, Inc, Roomorama, Housetrip Limited, Wimdu, Lifealike Limited, HomeExchange.com, Couchsurfing International Inc, MytwinPlace

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Accommodation (Single Room, Private Room, Apartment), by Application (Tourism, Hospitality)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

