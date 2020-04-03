Peptic Ulcer DrugsMarket Demands and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2016 – 2022

Peptic ulcer disease represents a group of ulcerative disorders such as gastritis, gastric ulcers, and duodenal ulcers or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Treatment of peptic ulcers is achieved through drugs such as proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacid, H2-antagonist, antibiotics, and ulcer protective drugs such as sucralfate. Increasing usage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin due to increasing inflammatory conditions is the major factor driving the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market. However, side effects of long-term use of PPIs, changing government policies, loss of market exclusivity of a majority of peptic ulcer drugs, and limited R&D efforts in the field of peptic ulcer drugs are factors expected to hamper the growth of peptic ulcer drugs market, globally.

The peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as follows: By Product Type By Disease Indication By Distribution Channels By Region

This report covers the global peptic ulcer drugs market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacids, ulcer protective drugs, H2-antagonists, and antibiotics. The PPIs segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as gastritis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share contribution, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2022 end; whereas revenue from gastric ulcer segment is projected to expand at highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global market for peptic ulcer drugs.

By region, the market in North America is expected to lead in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for 67% share of overall marker revenue. Asia Pacific market accounted for 22% share in global peptic ulcer drugs market and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period, due to increasing recurrence of peptic ulcer disease. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to low accessibility to peptic ulcer drugs in the region.

Key segments covered Product Type Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers Antacids H2-antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective Drugs Disease Indication Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Key features included in this report Drivers and restraints of the peptic ulcer drugs market Pipeline analysis and key developments in the market Analysis of business strategies of key players Peptic ulcer drugs market estimates and forecast

