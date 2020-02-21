Periodontal Disease Treatment Market 2020 Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026
Periodontal Disease Treatment Market By Type (Gingivitis, Chronic Periodontal Disease, Aggressive Periodontal Disease and Others), Treatment Type (Non-surgical Treatment, Surgical Treatment), Drugs (Systematic Antibiotics, Local Antibiotics), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Dental Academics and Research Institutes and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis:
Global periodontal disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global periodontal disease treatment market are Mylan N.V., Bausch Health, Lyne Laboratories, Hi-Tech Pharma, WOCKHARDT, Xttrium Laboratories, Sunstar Suisse S.A, 3M, Dexcel Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, ., Pfizer Inc, Periovance, Inc, AB-Biotics, S.A, Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Dong-A Socio Holdings, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd and others
Market Definition: Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market
Periodontal is also known as periodontitis or gum disease is a progressive chronic inflammatory disease which affects the supporting and surrounding tissue of the gums, and also the underlying jawbone. If left untreated, it can lead to sore, bleeding gums, painful chewing problems; and even tooth loss.
According to the statistics published by the Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc, an estimated prevalence of periodontitis in the United States was 65 million. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth
Market Drivers
- The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Recent approvals and emerging new market is propelling the market growth
Market Restraints
- The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market
By Type
- Gingivitis
- Chronic Periodontal Disease
- Aggressive Periodontal Disease
- Others
By Treatment
- Non-surgical Treatment
- Scaling and Root Planing
- Medication
- Surgical Treatment
- Flap Surgery
- Bone Grafts
- Others
By Drugs
- Systematic Antibiotics
- Doxycycline
- Metronidazole
- Others
- Local Antibiotics
- Minocycline Hydrochloride
- Chlorhexidine
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinic
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Academics and Research Institutes
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2016, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd received the approval from Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in the Japan for Regroth Dental Kit (600µg & 1200µg), contain a Trafermin (genetical recombination) for the treatment of periodontitis which destroys the alveolar bone. The approval of this kit, represents marks an important milestone to bring a biological treatment to patients suffering from periodontitis throughout the Japan.
- In June 2016, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc has initiated phase II clinical trial of ST266, a novel secretome which is a complex solution of molecules secreted from proprietary cells for the treatment of moderate to severe periodontitis. If trial successful, will represents a promising new approach to treating periodontitis.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global periodontal disease treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
