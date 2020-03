Persian catnip aromatic water Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Market Introduction:

Persian catnip aromatic water is a herbal liquid which is used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industry as an aromatic ingredient. It is also known for some of its health benefits like soothing stress and relieving stomach disorders. The Persian catnip aromatic water market is gaining importance in the chemical industry due to its use as stimulants for cats and also as sedatives used commonly in households with cats. The Persian catnip aromatic water market sees growth as it offers its products comparatively cheaper than its counterparts like sandalwood, rose chamomile water which have similar benefits and applications.

Persian catnip aromatic water Market: Segmentation

The Persian catnip aromatic water market can be segmented as type of product and applications

On the basis of product type Persian catnip aromatic water market can be segmented as-

Cat stimulant

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics

On the basis of applications Persian catnip aromatic water market can be segmented as-

Food industry

Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

Others

Persian catnip aromatic water Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Persian catnip aromatic water market is dependent on the demand side factor as it has a characteristic smell, it may or may not be used by the consumers. The Persian catnip aromatic water market is also dependent on the availability of the product in specific regions, as the plant itself, as a raw material is cultivated in North American and European regions. The supply side factor also influences the Persian catnip aromatic water market, because consumers have lot of alternatives to this products and hence, if it is not available in the market, most consumers will buy other aromatic water products. The Persian catnip aromatic water market sees growth due to its unique psycho-active properties, for it is an excellent cat stimulant and also acts as a mosquito repellent. The Persian catnip aromatic water market has little growth in the food industry, as it is a flavor inducing ingredient, it is mostly an option and not a necessity in the food. The major growth for the Persian catnip aromatic water market can be seen in the pet products industry and cosmetic and personal care industry as there is growing awareness in consumers about the benefits of aromatherapy and their reliance on natural herbs in ailing skin and hair associated problems

Persian catnip aromatic water Market: Regional Outlook

The Persian catnip aromatic water market sees a rise in the North American and European regions because consumers tend to buy pet-care products to a large extent in these regions. Also, catnip products have been used in European food as a traditional recipe. Slow growth is expected in regions like Asia and Middle East due to less awareness about the product. Also, Asian countries use other herbal alternatives such as holy basil, sandalwood, mint and champaka water for their benefits. The Persian catnip aromatic water market can see growth in these areas if there are more distribution channels and suppliers in these regions. In the African regions, the product is mostly grown and used in South Africa. As a pet stimulant, Japan has a much better alternative called as silver vine, which is more commonly grown in in this region, so the Persian catnip aromatic water market has lesser growth in Japan.

Persian catnip aromatic water Market: Key Players