Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2025

Key Trends

Majorly boosting the global market for pharmaceutical filtration is the rising manufacture of large molecules and biologics, technological progress in nanofibers, proliferation in the generics market, and regulatory mandates for cleanrooms in pharmaceutical production. Other factors promoting the market are rise in expenditure in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies to offer a strong biologics pipeline.

There are also numerous challenges facing the global market for pharmaceutical filtration. One of them is the cost control pressures. On account of numerous filters used during the production of APIs, it becomes crucial for companies to collaborate with a supplier committed to cost-effectiveness. Other factors crimping the market are the massive upfront capital required to set up new production facilities and strict regulatory norms to validate the filtration process.

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Market Potential

The global market for pharmaceutical filtration can be classified based on different parameters such as application, scale of operation, product, technique, and region. Depending upon the type of product, for example, the market for pharmaceutical filtration can be classified into membrane filters, cartridge and capsule filters, prefilters and depth media filters, filtration accessories, single-use systems, filter holders, and other products.

The membrane filters, among them, account for maximum share of the overall market. Going forward, the product segment is also slated to outpace all others in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Driving their market is the fact that they can be installed in large and small manufacturing facilities easily due to the availability of a variety of pore and surface types.

Depending upon technique, the microfiltration segment commands a dominating share in the global pharmaceutical filters market. The technique is applied to various applications ranging from the removal of unwanted suspensions to the removal of bacteria from the process material. This is a major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global pharmaceutical filtration market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is a key region and so is Europe. This is mainly on account of the strict rules pertaining to drug safety that has led to the swift uptake of pharmaceutical filtration products. Concentration of numerous key players in the region is also stoking growth in the market.

Going forward, Asia Pacific is slated clock impressive growth due to rising investments in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increase in contract research and manufacturing organizations in low cost markets in the region.

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent names operating in the pharmaceutical filtration market are Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

