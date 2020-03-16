Pharmacy Management System Market Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: McKesson, Cerner, General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare, Epicor Software

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Pharmacy Management System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Deployment, and Size.’ The global pharmacy management system market is expected to reach US$ 39,223.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,056.04 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global pharmacy management system market along with market drivers and restraints.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include development of healthcare IT sector and increasing number of pharmacies. However, incorrect data consolidation is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

The global pharmacy management system market, based on the component, was segmented as solutions and services. In 2019, the solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in the global pharmacy management system market by product. Solutions play a vital role in effective and safe dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs, helps pharmacists to verify medications, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The pharmacy management system market majorly consists of players such as McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as partnership for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Sentara RMH Medical Center has adopted Omnicell’s central pharmacy automation to enhance control, efficiency, and safety of its medication management processes.

The report segments global pharmacy management system market as follows:

Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Component

Solutions Inventory Management Purchase Orders Management Supply Chain Management Regulatory and Compliance Information Clinical and Administrative Performance Other Solutions

Services

Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise



Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Size

Small- and Medium-sized Pharmacies

Large Pharmacy

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Pharmacy Management System market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

