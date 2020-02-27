Phthalic Anhydride Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025

In 2029, the Phthalic Anhydride market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Phthalic Anhydride market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Phthalic Anhydride market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In the Phthalic Anhydride market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2). Global Phthalic Anhydride market report on the basis of market players The report examines each Phthalic Anhydride market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Phthalic Anhydride market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the PA market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.

Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The study provides a decisive view on the PA market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2012 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications in all the regions. Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report. Prices of phthalic anhydride vary in each region. Given that different end users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to region while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down this market by end application in each region. The market numbers for phthalic anhydride market are also given on the basis of product type in the context of the global as well as regional market. All volumes i.e. Kilogram/Tons/Kilo Tons are expressed as Kilogram/Tons/Kilo Tons of dry polymers. All market revenue has been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption trends. All USD exchange rates are as of 2013.

The report includes a detailed competitive outlook including the market share along with company profiles of the key industry participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include UPC Technology Corporation, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE and Polynt SpA among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

Phthalic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis

Phthalate Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Others

Phthalic Anhydride Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Phthalic Anhydride Market Report

The global Phthalic Anhydride market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Phthalic Anhydride market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Phthalic Anhydride market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.