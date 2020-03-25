Physiotherapy Devices Market Analysis Report Analysis 2019-2026

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Viewpoint

In this Physiotherapy Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as given below:

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by Product Type

Equipment Hydrotherapy Electrotherapy Heat & Cold therapy Others

Kit

Accessories Orthoses Assistive Devices



Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by Applications

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others (oncology, Fibromyalgia syndrome etc.)

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



