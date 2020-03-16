Pico Projector Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – Aaxa Technologies Inc., Celluon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG electronics

Pico projectors are handheld projectors for projecting images through handheld device. These projectors are smaller in size in comparison to conventional projectors and are lightweight. Pico projectors can also be inbuilt in devices including mobile phones, cameras, and tablets. Advancements in technology and growing demand from emerging economies is expected to elevate the adoption of Pico projectors in the coming years.

The Pico projector market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the demand for compact and lightweight technologies and growth in the consumer electronics industry. The increasing focus of leading companies on new product launches, technological advancements, and technological developments is likely to augment the demand for Pico projector in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Pico projector market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Pico projector market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pico projector in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Pico projector market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Pico projector companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aaxa Technologies Inc.

Celluon Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG electronics inc.

Optoma Technology Inc.

Sony Corporation

Syndiant

Texas Instruments Inc.

ZTE Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting Pico projector market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pico projector market in these regions.

