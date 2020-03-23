Plant-based Snacks Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends 2018 – 2028

The ‘Plant-based Snacks market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Plant-based Snacks market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Plant-based Snacks market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Plant-based Snacks market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Plant-based Snacks market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical.

Based on product type segmentation, the plant-based snacks market is classified into meat alternative snacks, cereal-/grain-based snacks, plant-based salted snacks, plant-based snack bars, fruit and nut snacks, and others.

Based on nature segmentation, the market for plant-based snacks is divided into organic and conventional snacks.

Based on flavour segmentation, the market for plant-based snacks is segmented into savoury flavours and sweet flavours. The savoury flavours segment is further divided into vegetable flavours, herb & spice flavours, chilly/pepper flavours, seafood/meat flavours, cheese flavours, and blended flavours. On the other hand, sweet flavour include citrus flavours, tropical flavours, berry flavours, chocolate flavours, and others.

Based on packaging segmentation, the plant-based snacks market is categorized into pouches, tins, wrappers, and bags.

Based on sales channel segmentation, the market for plant-based snacks is divided into food service providers, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, small groceries, and online retail.

Based on regional segmentation for the plant-based snacks market, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to dominate the global plant-based snacks market, which are projected to register the highest CAGRs in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global plant-based snacks market during the forecast period, which is expected to increase potentially by 2028 end.

For analyzing market size for plant-based snacks in terms of volume, per capita consumption of snacks by vegans, vegetarians, and the rest of the population is considered. A detailed study of the vegan/vegetarian population is taken into consideration, and their eating trends are monitored. The global snacks market is tracked to estimate market penetration of the product. The weighted average selling price for plant-based snacks was considered to estimate the market size of plant-based snacks in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study for plant-based market. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in the plant-based snacks market report are General Mills Inc, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., The Unilever Group (Growing Roots), Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Nestlé, Primal Spirit Foods, Inc.,Louisville Vegan Jerky Company, Eat Natural, Eat Real, Green Park Snacks Ltd (Hippeas), Quorn, Soul Sprout, Oumph, Upton's Naturals, and Drink Eat Well, LLC (Hilary's). Plant-based snack manufacturers are looking towards improving their collection and sourcing processes. This is further supported by agreements with local participants producing plant-based snacks across different regions. Also, companies are focused on proliferating product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. Nowadays, consumers are becoming increasingly inclined towards products that impart looks along with better taste and nutrition content. Thus, in order to drive the attention of consumers towards plant-based snacks, manufacturers are increasingly developing blended solutions, which offer both, nutritional content and better taste.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Plant-based Snacks market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

The Plant-based Snacks market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Plant-based Snacks market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.