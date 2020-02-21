Plastic Ampoules Market is Booming Worldwide (8.10% CAGR) | Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group; SANNER; James Alexander Corporation; Bisio Progetti; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Plastic Ampoules Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group; SANNER; James Alexander Corporation; Bisio Progetti; Pin Mao Packaging; Lameplast; Catalent, Inc; Farabi Medical Industry; Nirmala Industries.; Kishore Group; B. Braun Medical Ltd; AAPL Solutions; Merck KGaA; RACHANA PLASTICS; Syrian Company for Cans & Metal Caps; DEMO SA; Europack; NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., James Alexander Corporation; among others.

An ampoule is a small enclosed vial used to hold a specimen, typically a solid or liquid, and to preserve it. They are usually made of plastic or glasses. They are widely used to contain chemicals and pharmaceutical so they can protect it from contaminants and air. Today, plastic are widely used in the manufacturing of ampoule because plastic are low cost material which have the ability to decrease the overall price of the ampoule. These ampoules are available in different designs such as closed funnel, open funnel, closed and other.

Global plastic ampoules market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

By Capacity (2 ml, 3ml to 5ml, 6ml to 8ml, Above 8 ml),

Manufacturing Process (Injection Molding, Blow Molding Processes),

Ampoule Design (Straight Stem, Open Funnel, Closed Funnel, Others),

End- User (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Veterinary, Spa Products, Dental, Cosmetics)

In February 2019, Pharmastandard announced that they are going to invest RUB 2.5 billion for the development of Pharmstandard-UfaVITA JSC. The company is planning that RUB 1.5 billion will be used to modernize the development of multivitamins, while RUB 1 billion will be invested in the introduction of plastic ampoules and sterile preparations in plastic dropper bottles. This will enhance the range of manufactured products

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low cost of plastic ampoule will drive the market growth

Rising ageing population suffering from chronic disease will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising concern associated with the dumping of user ampoule will hamper the market growth

Strict government regulations associated with the usage of plastic will also restrict the market growth

