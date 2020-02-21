Plastic Drums Market comprehensive study on Key Players like Grief, BWAY Corporation, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, U.S. COEXCELL INC., KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Plastic Drums Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global plastic drums market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Grief, BWAY Corporation, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, U.S. COEXCELL INC., KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., Interplastica Pvt. Ltd., RPC Promens, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, CL Smith, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., TPL Plastech Limited, Curtec International B.V., Vallero International Srl, REMCON Plastics Inc., Hazmatpac, Inc., Industrial Container Services, AST Kunststaoffverarbeitung, The Cary Company., U.S. Plastic Corp., Uline, Quality Custom Plastic Moulding and others.

Unique structure of the report

In February 2019, Rikutec Group announced the launch of their all-plastic twin drum tank in a tank which is specially designed as per the norms by ADR Treaty for safe storage and transport of highly aggressive chemicals. This new drum has low metal and particle content and meets the entire safety standard as well. It has the ability to carry and store high chemicals and is beneficial for semiconductor and pharmaceutical industry.

Plastic Drums Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Others), Head Type (Open Head, Tight Head), Capacity (Less Than 10 Gallons, 10-30 Gallons, 30-55 Gallons, 55 Gallons And Above), End- User (Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Building and Construction, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and lubricants, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Plastic drum is a container which is used for shipping and storage of industrial products. They are usually used to store the liquid product which requires extreme care and handling. They are made of material such as polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Plastic drums are available in different capacities as per the need of the user. They are lighter than the metal drums and can be used in any condition as there is no chance of rusting. They are widely used in industries such as building and construction, agriculture, food and beverages and others.

Market Drivers:

Easy availability of the raw material will drive the market growth

Increasing government rules for the adoption of biodegradable material will propel the market growth

Rising adoption of plastic drums over conventional drums in developing countries is driving the growth

Growing demand for packed food among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing awareness about environmental degradation will restrain the market

Plastic has a tendency of degradation eventually with time due to factors like excessive light or denting which restraints the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Plastic Drums Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Plastic Drums Industry Production by Regions

– Global Plastic Drums Industry Production by Regions

– Global Plastic Drums Industry Revenue by Regions

– Plastic Drums Industry Consumption by Regions

Plastic Drums Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Plastic Drums Industry Production by Type

– Global Plastic Drums Industry Revenue by Type

– Plastic Drums Industry Price by Type

Plastic Drums Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Plastic Drums Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Plastic Drums Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Plastic Drums Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Plastic Drums Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Plastic Drums Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Plastic Drums industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

