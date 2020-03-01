Plastic Packaging Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Segments, Technologies Used, Key Growth Factors And Forecast To 2025

Growing demand of plastic packaging in several applications such as food & beverages, household care, personal care, construction, and consumer electronics is expected to drive the market growth in upcoming years.

Rising request for flexible packaging, basically for frozen food, packaged food, foods and beverages is anticipated to positively impact the growth over the forecast period. Likewise, rapidly growing usage of plastic packaging canisters and containers for various industrial applications in energy, construction, and automotive sectors is estimated to increase global plastic packaging market growth in upcoming period.

Growing penetration of pouches and bottles in medical sector is also anticipated to benefit global plastic packaging market growth. The global plastic packaging market is projected to witness the highest revenue progress in the food and beverages segment, at a CAGR of x.x% by the end of year 2025.

The segmentation of global plastic packaging market categorized into type, application, region, and product. By the type segment, this market is sub-segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The rigid packaging is anticipated the largest plastic packaging market share of revenue. By application segment, plastic packaging market is sub-segmented into healthcare, industrial, foods and beverages, and personal care. Amid these, the food and beverages segment has noted the highest percentage in previous years and accounted to grow over the forecast year in terms of revenue.

By regional segment, the global plastic packaging market is sub-segmented into four groups such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of world. Asia Pacific is one of the leading global plastic packaging market in terms of revenue. In this, China will expected tremendous growth over the forecast years. Some key factors like urbanization, rising income, and increasing population are playing significant role in global plastic packaging market. Indonesia and India are also going to increase growth rate of plastic packaging market as packaging demand rising in the personal care sector.

Geographically, the North America has valued for the second-highest share in plastic packaging market. The regional plastic packaging market is categorized by existence of major players that involved in manufacture and supply of packaging products globally.

Global plastic packaging market: Trends

Changing consumer habits

Developments in the field of polymer science

Increased urbanization

Increased preference of plastic products by retailers

Increased investment in food processing and production in China

Global plastic packaging market: Key Players

BASF SE

Crown Holdings Inc.

Amcor ltd

Saint-Gobain

Bemis Company Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyi

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Wipak Group

Ampac Holdings LLC

Others

Global plastic packaging market: Segmentation

By Type

Flexible

Rigid

By product

Cans

Bottles

Bags

Wraps and Films

Pouches

Others

By Application

Industrial packaging

Food & Beverages

Personal care

Household care

Others

By Region

Europe

U.K.

Germany

North America

U.S.

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Middle east and Africa

South Africa

Central and South America

Brazil

Global plastic packaging market: Drivers

Downsizing of packaging

Growing demand from consumers

Cost-effective

Developments in global manufacturing segment

