Plastic Pipes Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2027

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Plastic Pipes Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Plastic Pipes market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Plastic Pipes market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Pipes from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plastic Pipes market

market taxonomy of the global plastic pipes market breaks down the market into various segments and sub-segments to help the report audience understand this vast and dynamic market in a comprehensive manner.

By Material Type

Plastic Pipe PVC cPVC PE HDPE LDPE PP ABS Fiberglass



By Applications

Liquid Conduits

Gas Conduits

Others

By End Use Industry

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Water Use and Withdrawal

Agriculture

Chemicals

Electrical and Telecommunications

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Report Overview

This report deciphers the vast market of plastic pipes globally and considers the various applications of plastic pipes. The various applications of plastic pipes covered in this report include their use in building and construction, oil and gas, water use and withdrawal, agriculture, chemicals and electrical & telecom. Various applications of plastic pipes are discussed in this comprehensive report and the market for each of these segments is discussed in detail, regionally as well as globally. In addition, the use of plastic pipes as liquid conduits, gas conduits and electrical conduits is also discussed in detail in this report.

Report Inclusions

This report is divided into four distinct parts. The first part consists of the introduction to the plastic pipes market. The next section consists of the global plastic pipes market analysis and forecast by material type, by applications, by end use industry and by region. The third part consists of the regional plastic pipes market analysis and forecast. The last section of the report highlights the competitive landscape of the global plastic pipes market and gives the list of the important players operating in this lucrative market.

In the introduction section, the pertinent market numbers about the global plastic pipes market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016-2024. The introduction also contains an executive summary of this detailed report through which the report audience can have a cursory glance at this vast market. Also, information about the plastic pipes market volume analysis is also given in this section. The regional average pricing analysis for the year 2015 is also mentioned here. Information about the value chain analysis of the global plastic pipes market is also given in this section of the report. An important section of the report is the market dynamics of the global plastic pipes market. The market dynamics section lists the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are applicable in the global plastic pipes market and discusses in detail the factors that are encouraging the growth of this market and the factors that are hampering the growth of this market. The various trends governing the global plastic pipes market – both long term and short term – are also discussed in this part of the report.

The next section of the report contains the regional plastic pipes market analysis and forecast as well as important information about the market such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global plastic pipes market. The last part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the global plastic pipes market. This part constitutes information of the various leading companies in the global plastic pipes market. The competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global plastic pipes market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global plastic pipes market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Plastic Pipes market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Plastic Pipes Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Plastic Pipes market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Plastic Pipes market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Plastic Pipes Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Plastic Pipes market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.