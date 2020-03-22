Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global Pneumococcal Vaccines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pneumococcal Vaccines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Dynamics

The global demand for pneumococcal vaccines is growing as a result of increasing initiatives by government and private organizations to provide vaccination in developing countries. Public–private partnerships to provide low-cost pneumococcal vaccines in middle-income countries is also expected to propel the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market. Pneumococcal vaccines are introduced in more than 57 Gavi-supported countries under the advance market commitment. Development of pneumococcal vaccines for all age groups is expected to create favourable growth opportunities for the pneumococcal vaccines market. Likewise, increasing awareness among parents regarding vaccination, catch up champignons to reduce IPD risk and partnerships & funding for development of new vaccines are expected to boost the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. However, low immunization coverage for new pneumococcal vaccines, slow introduction of vaccines in middle-income countries, low awareness among older population regarding pneumococcal vaccination are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America was the dominant regional market for pneumococcal vaccines in 2017 and is expected to expand at high CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2018–2028. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global pneumococcal vaccine market due to increasing government funding and the addition of pneumococcal vaccines in national immunization programs in the region.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to develop multivalent pneumococcal vaccines. Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. have collaborated with Gavi vaccine alliance to supply their pneumococcal vaccines in Gavi-supported countries. Through this collaboration, both the companies have increased their presence in the market and contribute to the immunization program.

