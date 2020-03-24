Point of Care Diagnostics Market : Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The global point of care diagnostics market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

The growth of the POC market is mainly attributed to the introduction of new devices to perform molecular testing… Many new devices have been launched in recent years. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott launched first-ever rapid POC HbA1c test to aid in the diagnosis of diabetes; this test provides results in 3 minutes, enabling clinicians to develop informed, individualized care plans during patient consultation. Such advancements in new launched devices will propel the overall POC market growth during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

BD

PTS Diagnostics

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Point of Care Diagnostics

Compare major Point of Care Diagnostics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Point of Care Diagnostics providers

Profiles of major Point of Care Diagnostics providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Point of Care Diagnostics -intensive vertical sectors

Point of Care Diagnostics Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Point of Care Diagnostics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Point of Care Diagnostics market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Point of Care Diagnostics market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Point of Care Diagnostics demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Point of Care Diagnostics demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Point of Care Diagnostics market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Point of Care Diagnostics market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Point of Care Diagnostics market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Point of Care Diagnostics market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

