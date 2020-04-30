POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market In Depth Analysis | Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter

The ‘ POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

UPTO 30% OFF ON SINGLE USER PDF: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5289

In the POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market, some of the major companies are:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Johnson & Johnson, Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, and Nova Biomedical

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling garners business intelligence and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market: Insights

The global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2025.

Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics, are medical devices or tools that helps to diagnose the disease in patient’s community, usually outside of clinical labs. The point of care allows earlier diagnostics of disease and to improve the health status of patients. The point of care diagnostics can help to save patient’s expenses by early and accurate diagnosis of disease, and by reducing unnecessary travel to clinic.

The point of care diagnostics helps to improve early and correct detection of disease. The point of care diagnostics is composed of approved tests that are carried out near the patient and self-test/at home (over the counter). The point of care diagnostics test requires few seconds for the result and do not require permanent dedicated space in a clinical laboratory. The point of care diagnostics test includes small labs near ICUs at hospitals that perform rapid tests.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, along with rising awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of point of care diagnostics market are key factors responsible for the growth of point of care diagnostics market globally. Moreover, growing research and development expenditure by top players of the point of care diagnostics market is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, high expenditure for product development and stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of market.

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of prescription, end user, and by region. By product type, the global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is further segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, glucose monitoring kits, coagulation monitoring kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, hematology testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, and other point of care testing kits. The infectious disease segment by product type in the global point of care diagnostics market is estimated to grow at high pace during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as AIDS and HIV globally is expected to propel the growth of segment in the global point of care diagnostics market.

By end user, the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is further segmented into professional diagnostics centers, research laboratories home care settings, and others. On the basis of end user, the professional diagnostics segment accounted major share in the global point of care diagnostics market. The professional diagnostics centers segment comprises outpatient healthcare settings, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers. The home care settings segment by end user is estimated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diagnostics tools are home is expected to propel the growth of global point of care diagnostics test market globally.

Get a Sample Report for more Expert and Official insights: @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5289

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

The market research was done by adopting various tools under the category of primary and secondary research. For primary research, experts and major sources of information have been interviewed from suppliers’ side and industries, to obtain and verify the data related to the study of the Global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market. In secondary research methodology, various secondary sources were referred to collect and identify extensive piece of information, such as paid databases, directories and annual reports and databases for commercial study of the Global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market. Moreover, other secondary sources include studying technical papers, news releases, government websites, product literatures, white papers, and other literatures to research the market in detail.

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=5289

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/