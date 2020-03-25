Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

With having published myriads of reports, Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the POS machine market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the POS machine supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of POS machine providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the POS machine market. Some of the key market participants in the global POS machine market report include Verifone; Ingenico Group; PAX Technology Limited; Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.; SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.; BBPOS Limited; Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.; New POS Technology Limited; Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.; Castles Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd.; Aures Group; and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Key Segments

By POS Terminal Type – Fixed POS Terminals Mobile POS Terminals Pocket POS Terminals POS GPS/GPRS

By Industry – Retail & Consumer Goods Travel & Hospitality BFSI Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Healthcare Others



POS machine Market Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



POS MACHINE Market Key Companies

Verifone

Ingenico Group

PAX Technology Limited

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.

SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd

BBPOS Limited

Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd

New POS Technology Limited

Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.

Castles Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd

Aures Group

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Besides this PMR has also profiled companies offering display panel providers in the POS machine market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Phoenix Display International, Inc.

BOE VARITRONIX Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Sharp Corporation

AU Optronics Corp.

