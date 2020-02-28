Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2028

In 2029, the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Companies profiled in this report include Ingenico S.A., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd..

The global POS terminals market is categorized into the following segments:

POS Terminals Market, by Type

Fixed POS

Wireless and Mobile POS

POS Terminals Market, by Component

Hardware

Software On-premise Cloud

Services Integration Implementation Consulting



POS Terminals Market, by Industry

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse / Distribution

Entertainment

Others(Field Service,Government, Transportation, etc.)

POS Terminals Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Research Methodology of Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Report

The global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.