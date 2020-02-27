Polo Shirt Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch

“

Polo Shirt Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Polo Shirt market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Polo Shirt Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Polo Shirt market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Polo Shirt Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Polo Shirt market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Polo Shirt industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Prada, Lacoste, Paul Stuart, J. Press, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Vineyard Vines, Kent Wang, Thom Browne ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1085526/global-polo-shirt-market

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

The global Polo Shirt market was 5060 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6030 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Polo Shirt market:

Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Prada, Lacoste, Paul Stuart, J. Press, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Vineyard Vines, Kent Wang, Thom Browne

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Polo Shirt Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Polo Shirt market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Polo Shirt, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Polo Shirt market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Polo Shirt market?

✒ How are the Polo Shirt market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

Polo Shirt Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Polo Shirt industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Polo Shirt industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Polo Shirt industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Polo Shirt industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Polo Shirt industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Polo Shirt industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Polo Shirt industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Polo Shirt industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Polo Shirt markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Polo Shirt market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Polo Shirt market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1085526/global-polo-shirt-market

Table of Contents

1 Polo Shirt Market Overview

1.1 Polo Shirt Product Overview

1.2 Polo Shirt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Kids Shirt

1.2.2 Women Shirt

1.2.3 Men Shirt

1.3 Global Polo Shirt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Polo Shirt Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Polo Shirt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Polo Shirt Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Polo Shirt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polo Shirt Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Polo Shirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polo Shirt Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Polo Shirt Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polo Shirt Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Banana Republic

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Banana Republic Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Abercrombie & Fitch

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Abercrombie & Fitch Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Brooks Brothers

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Brooks Brothers Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Calvin Klein

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Calvin Klein Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Burberry

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Burberry Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Prada

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Prada Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Lacoste

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Lacoste Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Paul Stuart

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Paul Stuart Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 J. Press

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Polo Shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 J. Press Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hugo Boss

3.12 Gucci

3.13 Tommy Hilfiger

3.14 Vineyard Vines

3.15 Kent Wang

3.16 Thom Browne

4 Polo Shirt Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1085526/global-polo-shirt-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”