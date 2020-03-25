Polyaluminum Chloride Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

With having published myriads of reports, Polyaluminum Chloride Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Polyaluminum Chloride market report has been fragmented into important regions

segmented as follows:

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Application

Potable Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Sizing

Decolorization in Textile Industry

Others (Antiperspirants, etc.)

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Colombia Ecuador Paraguay Uruguay Bolivia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Potable water treatment is a major application segment of the market for polyaluminum chloride

The industrial water treatment segment is expected to register a significant growth rate compared to other application segments owing to stringent environmental and industrial norms

Though polyaluminum chloride in the powder form is costlier than the liquid form, easy transportation and long shelf-life make it the major form

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global polyaluminum chloride market during the forecast period

China is a leading market for polyaluminum chloride in Asia Pacific, in terms of consumption

