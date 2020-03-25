Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2025
The global Polyisoprene Elastomers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyisoprene Elastomers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Polyisoprene Elastomers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyisoprene Elastomers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyisoprene Elastomers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Polyisoprene Elastomers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyisoprene Elastomers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zeon Chemicals
Goodyear Chemicals
JSR
Kuraray
Kraton
Dow
DuPont
ExxonMobil
Kraton
Mitsui Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
1,2 – polyisoprene
trans 1,4 polyisoprene
cis-1,4 – polyisoprene
3,4 polyisoprene
Segment by Application
Tires
Motor mounts
Shock absorber bushings
Pipe gaskets
Molded products
Cut thread
Rubber bands
Extruded hoses
Baby bottles
