Polymer Foams Market Overview 2019-2026: Future Trends, Key Players: BASF, Armacell, Total, Borealis, Kaneka, JSP, Rogers, etc.

In-depth analysis of Polymer Foams Market 2020

A recent research report titled 'Polymer Foams Market Report Forecast 2026' has been published by Reports and Data, which offers detailed insights into the market scenario by providing a wide-ranging database of information relating to the different aspects of the market. It gives an extensive evaluation of the global Polymer Foams market, including segments and sub-segments of the industry categorized on the basis of type, application, end-user industry, key players, size, and leading geographies.

Scope of the Report

Leading Players in the Polymer Foams Market are:

Arkema, Sealed Air, BASF, Armacell, Total, Borealis, Kaneka, JSP, Rogers, Recticel, Synthos, Sekisui Alveo, Zotefoams, and Woodbridge, among others.

The Global Polymer Foams Market is estimated to grow from USD 107.23 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 155.01 billion by the year 2026, delivering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

This Polymer Foams market intelligence report also explains the complete market analysis by information gathered through extensive research and interviews of industry experts.

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

PVC Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Melamine Foam

Others

Foam cell size Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Macrocellular (>100 µm)

Microcellular (1–100 µm)

Ultramicrocellular (0.1–1 µm)

Nanocellular (0.1–100 nm)

Structure Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Closed cell or rigid

Open cell or flexible

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Packaging

Building & Constructions

Furniture & Bedding

Automotive

Rail

Wind

Marine

Others

Global Polymer Foams Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Our team of expert analysts has employed advanced primary and secondary sources of data collection and other analytical tools to examine the information given in the Polymer Foams market report.

