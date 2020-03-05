Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polypropylene (PP) Resin .
This report studies the global market size of Polypropylene (PP) Resin , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Polypropylene (PP) Resin history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Polypropylene (PP) Resin market, the following companies are covered:
Exxon Mobil Corporation
HMC Polymers Co., Ltd
The Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBasell Industries
BASF SE
E.I. du Pont de Nemours
Dynachem Co. Ltd
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC
K Polymers, Inc
Scott Bader Company Limited
Toray Industries, Inc
Wellman Engineering Resins LLC
3M
MRC Polymers
Lotte Chemical Corporation
Marco Polo International, Inc
Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc
Hoehn Plastics, Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Homopolymer
High crystalline
Block Copolymer
Random Copolymer
Segment by Application
Rigid packaging
Flexible packaging
Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer goods
Material handling
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Polypropylene (PP) Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polypropylene (PP) Resin , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polypropylene (PP) Resin in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Polypropylene (PP) Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Polypropylene (PP) Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Polypropylene (PP) Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polypropylene (PP) Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.