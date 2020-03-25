Polysilicon Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2027

The global Polysilicon market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polysilicon market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Polysilicon market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polysilicon market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polysilicon market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Polysilicon market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polysilicon market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

manufacturers of solar PV modules are focusing on technological advancements in order to gain a high conversation rate and high efficiency in solar cells. Mono-based solar PV installations across the globe are expected to register a relatively high growth rate as compared to multi-based polysilicon solar PV installations, owing to their high efficiency, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for the solar grade polysilicon market. However, the antidumping and countervailing duties imposed by China and the U.S. governments on polysilicon and solar panels have hampered the growth of the polysilicon market. Despite this, the government of China is enormously investing in the development of the solar industry, which in turn is expected to drive the China polysilicon market and provide impetus for the growth of domestic polysilicon manufacturers.

China dominates the polysilicon market and India is tipped to be a high growth market by the end of the forecast period

From a regional perspective, the polysilicon market is dominated by China in terms of production and consumption. It is expected that the polysilicon market in China is projected to witness relatively healthy growth over the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the rising government investments in the solar industry and significant growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry in China. Moreover, the India polysilicon market is estimated to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, SEA and India, together, are estimated to hold over 27% of the polysilicon market in 2018. However, the detrimental impact of antidumping and countervailing duty on the North America polysilicon market will slow down the growth of the market during the initial forecast years.

Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study on the global polysilicon market include Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited., TBEA Co. Ltd, REC Silicon ASA., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials corporation, Hanwha Chemical Co., Ltd, Asia Silicon, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies and Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, among others. Moreover, polysilicon manufacturers have been channelizing efforts towards strengthening their production capacity volumes and focusing on specific regions for the same to cater to regional markets. This is expected to positively impact the polysilicon market in the near future.

