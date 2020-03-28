Polyurethane (PU) Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain

Polyurethane (PU) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Polyurethane (PU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyurethane (PU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmented as follows:

Global Polyurethane Market, by Raw Material Type

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Others (Including Polyols and HDI)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Product Type

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Elastomers

Others (Including Monomers and Resins)

Global Polyurethane Market, by End-user

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Appliances & White Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Spain U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of raw material types and product types of polyurethane and end-users wherein polyurethane is employed

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyurethane market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the global polyurethane market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

