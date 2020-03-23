Porcine Vaccines Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2026
competition landscape of the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of country, and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global porcine vaccines market.
Based on technology, the porcine vaccines market has been segmented into inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and DNA vaccines. These market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in the demand for treatment of diseases such as PED, PRRS, and PCVAD. Surging demand for disease-free pork meat and increasing awareness for treating cultivated pigs are driving the technology segments of the market. Different types of end-users utilize porcine vaccines to treat swine diseases. Among end-users, the hog production farms segment holds a major share, followed by the veterinary hospitals segment. The market size (in terms of US$ Mn) and forecast for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
Based on disease indication, the market has been segmented into diarrhoea, swine influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), porcine circovirus associated disease (PCVAD), and others. Diarrhoea is the most widespread disease among pigs across the world. Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) hit the U.S. in 2013 and spread to Canada in 2014, which infected piglets. It had 80%–100% mortality rate. The above-mentioned segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, their cost-effectiveness, and preference by veterinarians for treating swine with various disease indications. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
Geographically, the global porcine vaccines market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in the market in these regions.
The report also profiles major players in the global porcine vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report are Bayer AG., Bimeda Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck & Co., Inc., Vetoquinol, and Zoetis Inc.
The global porcine vaccines market has been segmented as below:
Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by Disease Indication, 2015–2025
- Diarrhea
- Swine Influenza
- Arthritis
- Bordetella Rhinitis
- Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)
- Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD)
- Others (CHRS, Leptospirosis, etc.)
Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by Technology, 2015–2025
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by End-user, 2015–2025
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Hog Production Farms
Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by Geography, 2015–2025
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
