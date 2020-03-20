Portable Mini Fridge Market Functional Surway On 2025| ARB, Danby, Dometic Group AB, EdgeStar,Engel Australia Pty Ltd

Summary

Portable mini fridge also known as travel mini fridge is a compact size fridge that can be easily moved around. The smaller frame and light weight allow it to be set up virtually anywhere. Typically, portable mini fridge helps to keep food, beverages, cosmetics, and medicines cool while traveling or outing. Portable mini fridge is ideal option for micro homes and RV (recreational vehicles) as it does not occupy a lot of space compared to the traditional counterpart. They are widely used across different hospitals and clinics to keep organs and drugs under a certain temperature. They also are very energy efficient as a baseline product in this category requires only 12 volts to function.

The rise in trend of outings and picnic in the Western countries is expected to boost the growth of the portable mini fridge market. It plays an important role of keeping food, beverages, and other similar items fresh throughout the outing. The global portable mini fridge market is driven by rise in the preference of consuming fresh and cooked food. Moreover, technological advancements leading to the emergence of more energy efficient models boost the growth of the portable mini fridge market. However, high cost of the product hinders the market growth. Adoption of micro home concepts & mobile homes and increase in the adoption of recreational vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

ARB, Danby, Dometic Group AB, EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.), Engel Australia Pty Ltd., Haier Inc, Koolatron, LG Electronics, Godrej Group, and Whynter.

The portable mini fridge market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into less than 1 cu. ft., 1-1.9 cu. ft., 2-2.9 cu. ft., 3-3.9 cu. ft., and 4-5 cu. ft. Based on application, the market is divided into commercial and residential use. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world portable mini fridge market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of portable mini fridge market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Portable Mini Fridge Market Size

2.2 Portable Mini Fridge Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Portable Mini Fridge Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Portable Mini Fridge Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Portable mini fridge Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Portable Mini Fridge Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Portable Mini Fridge Sales by Product

4.2 Global Portable Mini Fridge Revenue by Product

4.3 Portable Mini Fridge Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Portable Mini Fridge Breakdown Data by End User

