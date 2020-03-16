Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2015 – 2021

Portable oxygen concentrators are used to deliver oxygen therapy to the patients. The oxygen that is provided by portable oxygen concentrators has higher level of concentration than ambient air. Portable oxygen concentrators have been used globally for decades now. The older versions of the portable oxygen concentrators were considered to be unreliable and difficult to use as they were bulky and costly. Over the years, portable oxygen concentrators have been evolved, as manufacturers are improving the design of them and by manufacturing them with a relatively smaller size & higher mobility. As the new generation portable oxygen concentrators have become more mobile, the patients are able carry them more freely as they can be accommodated in a car.

As distributors prefer distributing the most mobile and light weight portable oxygen concentrators, original equipment manufacturers of portable oxygen concentrators are in a race to advance the products technically and mechanically.

There are two types of the oxygen delivery systems, continuous flow and pulse dose. Pulse dose is widely used in the portable oxygen concentrators as they provide light weight and long battery life.

Portable oxygen concentrators provide advantages to the patients such as increased mobility, 24/7 access to the oxygen, which enhances their chance of survival, helps to increase the stamina and freedom of travelling with light weight.

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is primarily driven by the growing demand for lightweight and mobile oxygen supply for patients. Across the globe, the demand for portable oxygen concentrators are preferred because of their mobility and long battery life. Many patients require continues supply of the oxygen during the illness or diagnosis, and portable oxygen concentrators serve their need, due to which, the popularity of portable oxygen concentrators is increasing over the years. Technological advancements in the portable oxygen concentrators is also fuelling the growth in the global portable oxygen concentrators market. Portable oxygen concentrators have been approved by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has resulted in the growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators in the aviation industry.

The global portable oxygen concentrators market by value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 2–4% during the forecast period (2015-2025).

The global portable oxygen concentrators market can be segmented by oxygen delivery systems, by sales channel and by regions.

Based on oxygen delivery systems, the global portable oxygen concentrators market is segmented as:

Continuous flow

Pulse dose

Based on sales channel, the global portable oxygen concentrators market is segmented as:

Direct Sales

Distributors

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global portable oxygen concentrators market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of market revenue, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan portable oxygen concentrators market is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Improving economic conditions is fuelling the growth of portable oxygen concentrators market in APEJ.

Some of the key market participants in global portable oxygen concentrators market are:

Philips Respironics

Smiths Medical

Teijin

Inogen

AirSep

O2Concepts Oxlife

Vygon

Inova Labs

OSI Systems

Nidek Medical.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments by geographies and sales channel and by oxygen delivery systems.