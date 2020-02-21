Portion Cups Market Trends and Overseas with Top Leading Players like: Dart Container Corporation; Placon; Sabert Corporation; BSIbio; Huhtamaki; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Portion Cups Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Dart Container Corporation; Placon; Sabert Corporation; BSIbio; Huhtamaki; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; Georgia-Pacific; Winpak Ltd.; D&W Fine Pack; Eco-Products, Inc.; Fabri-Kal; Sonoco Products Company; Pactiv LLC; Amhil Enterprises; Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment; POLAR PAK COMPANY; London Bio Packaging; Berry Global Inc.; worldcentric.com; NatureWorks LLC; International Paper; The Waddington Group and Lollicup USA, Inc.

Global portion cups market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1181.38 million by 2026, register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the quantity of food service restaurants & outlets globally and their increased usage by the population.

By Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum Foil, Sugarcane, Others),

Capacity (Up to 1Oz, 1-2Oz, 2-3Oz, 3-4Oz, 4-5Oz, 5-6Oz, Above 6Oz),

Application (Tomato Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Guacamole, Hummus, Soups, Dressings/Toppings, Bakery, Dairy, Ice Creams, Others),

Distribution Channel (Retailers, e-Retail, Direct Sales),

End-Users (Food Service Outlets, Institutional, Households)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low costs of raw materials resulting in low cost products for end-consumption is one of factors driving the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyle resulting in increased consumption of fast-food services is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Reduced demand for packaged condiments, gravies & sauces provided in portion cups is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth

Complications in usage of certain portion cups made out of paper, certain plastics and sugarcane are factors expected to restrain the market growth

