POS Printer Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2025

Growth Dynamics

Majorly fuelling the POS printer market is efficacy, accuracy, and efficiency of POS printing solutions. POS printers have played a significant role to reduce printing time and generate quality receipts as compared to conventional desktop printers.

Apart from this, growth of the retail and hospitality sector and changing customer expectations for retailing has necessitated the deployment of better service delivery model. To serve this and for satisfactory customer service, the demand for friendly POS solutions is on the rise. This provides boost to the POS printer market.

Among the various POS printer types based on technology, thermal printers find maximum demand. This is because of quality of printing, speed, and efficiency in functioning as compared to dot matrix printers. Furthermore, the advantage of multi-colored and double-sided printing make thermal POS printers sought-after.

On the basis of printer types, receipt printers display widespread applications. Receipt printers are ideal solutions for printing tickets, bills, and other general purpose receipts. Multifunction POS printers are suitable to serve demand driven locations for generating multiple receipts at one time. Some applications of multifunction POS printers are for printing validation receipts at airports and cheque processing token at banks.

Global POS Printer Market: Geographical Analysis

Among the key regions in the global POS printer market, North America holds prominence. Firstly, early adoption of POS solutions especially in customer facing industries, which includes hospitality, healthcare, and retail is fuelling the POS printer market in the region. Customer facing businesses strive to deliver enhanced in-store experience for customers to establish brand value.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key region for POS printers in the coming years. Changing customer expectations for retailing and widespread uptake of technology by businesses for efficiency are likely to bode well for Asia Pacific POS printer market.

