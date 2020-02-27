Potato Flakes Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2017 to 2026

This report provides forecast and analysis of the potato flakes market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on potato flakes for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the potato flakes market and their impact on each region during the forecast period.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for potato flakes products. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of potato flakes manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by nature, end-use, and region.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2135

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that there is a tendency for end users of potato flakes to shift from conventional to organic certified potato flakes, which is likely to result in several market entrants. Also, high prices of organic certified potato flakes is not deemed to cause a concern in raw material procurement. The report further states that the use of potato flakes in food processing industry is likely to result in a lucrative market opportunity for producers of potato flakes targeting this segment.

Potato Flakes Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The report includes company profiles of key producers of potato flakes and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, the Middle East, South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. By nature, the potato flakes market is segmented into organic and conventional. By end use, the potato flakes market is segmented as household and B2B (business to business). By sales channel, the potato flakes market is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, traditional grocery and online retailers.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/2135

For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous potato flakes manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. All key end use segments have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for modeling approach include total acreage of potato planted, average yield, total production, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into potato flakes, etc. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of usage of potato flakes in respective end use applications. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the potato flakes market analyzed are Nestlé S.A., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Idahoan Foods, LLC, McCain Foods Limited, Rixona B.V., Basic American Foods, Inc., Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd., Clarebout Potatoes NV, Goodrich Cereals, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited, Lutosa SA, Nahr-Engel GmbH, Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA, and Oregon Potato Co. among others.

Potato Flakes market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method, to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights on the potato flakes market.

For ascertaining the market size on the basis of volume and value, revenues generated by leading players, coupled with their production capacities are taken into consideration. Backed by a proven & tested research approach, the report offered necessary information on the potato flakes market. Qualitative aspects gained from industry experts and opinion leaders have also been adhered by the analysts while developing this insightful report on the potato flakes market. Secondary research is leveraged for ascertaining the overall size of the potato flakes market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the potato flakes market, which include worldwide demand for food & beverages and ecommerce trends impacting the consumer goods sector. Global pricing analysis, restraint analysis, and opportunity analysis on the potato flakes market have also been incorporated in the report. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the potato flakes market, enabling the readers to fact-based decisions on future direction of their businesses.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2135/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]

Web- https://www.xploremr.com