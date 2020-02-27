Power Discrete Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025



Global Power Discrete Market: Snapshot

The prosperity of power discrete market is a reflection of its extending application in alternative energy, commercial aviation, communication, defense, medical, automotive, and power solutions. With escalating energy needs across the world, the power grid infrastructure is getting modernized in order to generate more power, transmit and distribute it efficiently, and monitor the consumption as per the requirements of the end-user, and thereby propelling the demand in the global power discrete market. In the commercial aviation sector, technologically advanced power discrete are gaining popularity to meet the ever-increasing electronic content in new generation aircrafts.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=28

In the security and defense sector, the reliability and flexibility offered by power discrete is highly useful for radar and other electronic warfare, guidance and control systems, autonomous weapons, and secure communication. The medical sector has also emerged as a potential end-use industry for the vendors in the global power discrete market, finding application for implantable RF and ingestible devices, monitoring and diagnostic equipment, wireless telemetry, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, wearable wireless radio frequency (RF) monitoring devices. Power discrete makes for highly reliable and high performance products, and help in improving patient care and quality of life.

The automotive sector contributes to nearly 45% of the world’s energy consumption. As a result, it is paramount to increase the performance of each component in an automobile and power discrete systems offer flexible opportunities to make hybrid motor control devices and meet the escalating demand.

Global Power Discrete Market: Overview

The increasing demand for insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is contributing significantly to the growth of the power discrete market. Power discrete devices are a type of semiconductor devices that are utilized as a switch in power electronics. For instance, a switch-mode power supply is an example of power discrete device.

The report presents valuable insights into the growth trends of the global power discrete market for the 2017-2025 period. This includes a scrutiny into vital market indicators such as market drivers, market challenges, and trends in the historic years and their behavior analyzed for the future years.

The report is presented collecting data from industry-centric databases and using validated analytical tools for scrutiny of the information. Last but not the least, the report is an all-important tool for comprehending trends, opportunities, and competitive hierarchy of the global power discrete market for the 2017-2025 period.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=28

Global Power Discrete Market: Material Requirements

Power discrete devices utilize next-generation materials such as SiC and GaN. This is because these materials offer speed switching, low energy loss, and great heat resistance. Power semiconductors use silicon carbide (SiC) for expansion, which includes SiC, SiC BJTs, SiC JFETs diodes, MOSFETs, and SiC Schottky. The band gap material that provides comparable benefits as SiC has better cost-reduction potential. In addition, gallium nitride (GaN) can be used by existing silicon substrates. The use of GaN helps reduce cost and facilitates mass production. The approval of SiC and GaN power semiconductors are anticipated to increase, mainly in the industrial motor drive and electric vehicle/hybrid electric vehicle segments.

Global Power Discrete Market: Drivers and Restraints

The incessantly increasing demand for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) is one of the major factors driving the global power discrete market. The use of discrete silicon-based IGBTs increases the efficacy of electronic devices that range from consumer electronics to power electronics. As a matter of fact, the use of silicon-based IGBTs contributes significantly to the advancement of power electronics.

However, the growth of the power discrete market is challenged due to several factors. Some of these are slow economic upturn in the US, Eurozone debt crisis, and natural calamities in Japan among others.

Global Power Discrete Market: Market Segmentation

The global power discrete market is segmented on the basis of type and application. By type, Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), Gallium Nitride (GaN), power rectifiers, Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and thyristors are the components of this market. On the basis of application, the power discrete market is divided into automotive, consumer, medical, cellular handsets and infrastructure, and lighting among others.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report presents the competitive scenario of the global power discrete market profiling key companies in the market, namely Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ST Microelectronics N.V., International Rectifier, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Siward Crystal Technology, Vectron International, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Toshiba Corp., Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, and Tongfang Guoxin Electronics among others.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/power-discrete-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050