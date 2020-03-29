Pre-engineered Buildings Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The global Pre-engineered Buildings market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tata BlueScope Steel

Kirby Building Systems

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys Limited

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Lloyd Insulations

Multicolor Steels

PEBS Pennar

SML Group

Smith Structures

Tiger Steel Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Prefabricated Steel Structure Construction

Prefabricated Reinforced Concrete Construction

Segment by Application

Public Buildings

Residential Construction

