Prebiotic Ingredients Market will Change the Future| Cargill, Dupont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Beneo

Global prebiotic ingredients market is accounted to be USD 4.8 billion in 2017 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Following are list of players : Cargill, Dupont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Beneo, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Fonterra, Kerry Group, Taiyo International, Prenexus Health, Thera-Plantes Inc., AIDP, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Novasep, Tate & Lyle.

Rising demand of healthy products

Functionality of prebiotic ingredients

Wide range of applications

High investments in R&D

High cost of manufacturing process

By Type: Oligosaccharides, Inulin, Polydextrose, Lactulose, Pyrodextrins, Others

By Source: Roots, Vegetables, Grains, Others

By Application: Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed

By Functionality: Gut Health, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Weight Management

By Bacterial Activity: Bifidobacteria, Lactic Acid Bacteria

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Prebiotic Ingredients report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Prebiotic Ingredients market.

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Prebiotic Ingredients industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Prebiotic Ingredients market size, which was verified by the first survey.

