PRECISION AQUACULTURE MARKET 2020 EXPLORED IN THE LATEST RESEARCH BY KEY PLAYERS LIKE AKUAKARE-AGUACULTURE LTD., AKVA GROUP, AQUABYTE,

The Precision Aquaculture Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Precision Aquaculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aquaculture is offered as a sustainable alternative to the ingesting of wild fish, for example, optimizing outputs, reducing inputs (such as feed), and reducing pollution. In aquaculture, various technologies are being used to reduce those environmental hazards, giving rise to the precision aquaculture being this a management concept based on measuring, observing, and responding space/temporal variability of productions. The scope of the precision aquaculture is to put on control-engineering principles to the production, to direct farmers to better control, monitoring, and documentation of biological processes in fish farms.

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies-IoT, rising demand for protein-rich aqua food across the world, feeding robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) on aquaculture farms are some of the major factors driving the growth of the precision aquaculture market. Moreover, rising R&D expenditure and increasing investment in aquaculture technology worldwide and the growing popularity of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems is fueling the precision aquaculture market growth.

The global precision aquaculture market is segmented on the basis of component, system, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, service. On the basis of system, the market is segmented as smart feeding systems, monitoring and control systems, underwater ROV systems, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as feeding management, monitoring, control and surveillance, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Precision Aquaculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Precision Aquaculture market in these regions

