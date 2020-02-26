Pregelatinized Wheat Flour Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Global Pregelatinized Wheat Flour Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Pregelatinized Wheat Flour market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Participants

The market participants operating in global Pregelatinized wheat flour market identified across the value chain include Cargill Inc., Karandikars cashells Pvt. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, DFE Pharma, Visco Starch, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co. Ltd., SA Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd, Grain Processing Corporation, KRONER-STARKE GmbH, LifeLine Food, HT Nutri Group, Didion Milling Inc., Bunge Ltd, Caremoli group among the other pregelatinized wheat flour producers.

Opportunities for participants in the Pregelatinized wheat flour Market:

The main factor boosting the growth of pregelatinized wheat flour market is increasing demand for gluten-free products and shifting the preference for baked products. Rising health awareness and a gluten-free diet are the driving factors for growth in pregelatinized wheat flour market.

The pregelatinized flour market has intense competition with the pregelatinized starch market as the product awareness for pregelatinized starch is much more compared to pregelatinized flour. Major players in the market are concentrating more on pregelatinized starch and supplying it in the market, which is inhibiting growth of pregelatinized flour. Due to low product presence of pregelatinized flour, consumers are not aware of its benefits and usage in different products. These factors are restraining growth of the pregelatinized flour market in various regions.

